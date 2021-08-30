I went to vote and walked to work. On my Walkman the DJ announced that a plane had hit the World Trade Center. When I got to my office my phone was ringing. It was a friend in Seattle asking if I was okay. Someone came to my door and motioned me to come — I proceeded to the corner office where I could see the WTC covered in plumes of smoke and with a huge hole in the shape of a plane, not the small plane I had imagined. I watched the billowing smoke in horror until the building slid from view and the sky cleared. The building was gone. I watched in disbelief. I couldn’t move.
Eventually I learned that was the second plane. I called my family in Tucson to let them know I was fine. We were sent home from work. I walked back up Broadway. What had just happened? Gradually I learned about the Pentagon and the heroes in Pennsylvania. We went back to work a few days later. Life went on.
When I went to the Metropolitan Opera, my handbag was searched. When I went to Yankee stadium, my handbag was searched. But the Yankees and the Diamondbacks were playing in the World Series. I flew to Tucson for my 40th high school reunion in November. My niece got us tickets for the World Series game in Phoenix. Fighter jets flew over the stadium. The Yankees lost. I went home to NYC and life went on.