I moved from NYC to Tucson exactly one week, to the day, before September 11th, after living there nine years. The morning of the 11th, my brother woke me with a phone call telling me to turn on the TV. I couldn't believe it. I immediately called all of my friends there, and those I could reach (many I could not) were safe.
I figured out that at the time of the strike to the towers, I'd have been on the subway headed into work, right near ground zero, probably trapped. I cried for two weeks and couldn't even turn on the TV. I learned later that no one I knew was killed or missing.
Two weeks prior, as I'd left the city for Arizona, I took one last photo of the NYC skyline, not knowing it was the last time I'd ever see those towers.