I was flying over the Atlantic from Heathrow, London, to Pittsburgh, Pa., when the captain came over the speaker announcing "the airspace over the entire U.S. is closed and we must land at the nearest available airport," which was Stevenson, New Foundland. We landed on a tarmack that was built by U.S. military for WWII that would support a transcontinental airplane. We were taken to the airport terminal where we could see the Canadian Coast Guard cutters patrolling the waters outside the terminal.
We then boarded a bus that took us to a Boy Scout camp, which had been closed down for the winter, and were assigned cabins. I chose the first bunk in my cabin; it had a sheet and towel, but no blanket. I was the only woman sharing a cabin with two men. I asked for a blanket and was told someone would be by to take care of our personal needs. We shared a bathroom with the cabin next door.
Our luggage could not be removed from our plane, so medications became a problem. A local pharmacist came to each of us while still on the bus to obtain our medicinal needs. They were delivered that afternoon and they would take no payment from us. The bus driver drove us to the Rec Hall at the camp where there were tables of food, clothing and supplies from the locals and Goodwill. I ate a dark meat stew that I found out later was moose meat. I chose a pair of Calvin Klein shorts for underwear.
The cabins were our home base while we waited for airspace to reopen. I decided to sit on a bench overlooking the water and sat by a lady who turned out to be my first-grade teacher, Ms. Marty Gross from Foxburg, Pa., 3,000 miles away.
Several days later with airspace open, we departed, using the same bus. All the camp's employees and volunteers lined up on each side of the road and waved goodbye to us. When we landed in Pittsburgh, we had wonderful memories of all the kindnesses and generosities of these New Foundlanders. I learned years later that the locals produced a musical play titled "They Came From Away". But, there's no place like home!