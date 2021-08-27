 Skip to main content
My husband and I were living in the Washington, D.C. area on 9/11. My husband was playing golf near the Pentagon and heard a loud boom when the Pentagon was attacked. I was at work watching CNN at the time and saw the World Trade Center buildings collapse. The Washington, D.C. airports were closed for one month after the 9/11 attacks. We were not able to fly to California to attend my nephew's Bar Mitzvah or to celebrate my sister's 50th birthday. After the attacks, I told my husband that we needed to move back to California to be closer to family. He adamantly refused. His reasons: too many people, too much traffic, too much smog. We started thinking about moving to Tucson. Two weeks after 9/11, we were still pondering what to do when I received a job offer to work in Tucson. In Yiddish, we call this Beshert, a fortuitous event. I resigned my job. We moved to Tucson in December 2001 and never looked back!

