 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
History

History

Up early on September 11, 2001, my daughter Denise was already on her way to work at United Airlines' Mileage Plus. Coffee made and ready to hear the morning news, immediately the Special Report news alert is announced. The phone rings and it is my daughter Denise, she does not know if she should go in to work. The police are at the building. I told her to be careful and check first. They will advise you to stay or leave. Denise calls back a few minutes later and says Mom, leave the news on, one of our planes is missing. No, I said, a plane just flew into the Twin Towers in New York. Mom keep the tv on and pray, I will call you back when I can.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News