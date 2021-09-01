My management company had a user conference in Crystal City, VA, down the street from the Pentagon, which wrapped up on 9/11. Upon leaving the conference hotel to head back to my hotel, check-out and head for my return flight, I turned on the radio and heard of the airplane crashing into the Pentagon. Many of the people in that area worked or had relatives at the Pentagon. The city was a ghost town and people were encouraged to stay home. No places were open to eat (except McDonalds, thank God). I called my spouse and reported that the sky was falling in Washington, DC, and went back to my hotel to see the news like everyone else. Needless to say, I did not leave that day.. . . nor did I leave for 3 days as no airports were open, no one was flying anywhere. The hotel where I was staying did provide warm cookies and a giant television so we could all watch the shocking news. After 3 days of warm cookies and McDonald’s and not wanting to stay in the D.C. area (another terrorist attack?), I decided to head west with my rental car which I had kept. I headed for my parent’s house in Nashville, stopping at Roanoke and Knoxville airports. All were closed. Finally, I made it to Nashville.
Like many business trips, I had no extra clothes . . . a few changes of underwear, two dress outfits, pajamas, heels and slippers. I arrived at my parents on Thursday morning. We were due to fly to Italy for a vacation from Tucson on Friday the 15th, catching our international flight at the Atlanta airport. A revised plan was that I would drive my rental car to Atlanta and join everyone there was foiled as I found I could not get in there without a ticket. After much angst, no sleep and numerous calls to our travel companions in the wee hours of the morning and having a lengthy discussion with my spouse on what to pack for me (never a good idea), we finally decided to cancel Italy. My quick-thinking mother said, “you need to get home to Tucson”. She made a flight back via Southwest Airlines for Friday morning. I said, “there’s no way, no one’s flying”. She got a ticket. We arrived at the Nashville airport and there were long lines going nowhere on all the major carriers. Then, I got to the Southwest line where they checked me in and directed me to the gate. After few terrifying starts and stops and several alarms going off, we finally were able to board the plane. Once boarded, you could have heard a pin drop, with everyone wondering if the person on the seat next to them was a terrorist. When I arrived in Tucson, I almost kissed the ground with happiness. We landed up going to California, for a relaxing golf vacation at a half empty resort instead of going to Italy.
Terri Burchett