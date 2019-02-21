Before announcing Arizona’s starting lineup, McKale Center shuts off the lights and plays a hype video counting down all of the UA’s accomplishments such as NBA Draft picks, All-Americans, conference championships, Sweet 16s, Elite Eights, Final Fours and of course, Lute Olson showing off his national championship ring.
At the end of the video, Sean Miller traditionally caps it off with, “This is Arizona,” but UA went a different route Thursday.
Arizona alumnus and baseball Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman was added to the “This is …” portion of the video. But instead of Miller finishing it, former Wildcat Deandre Ayton took the honors.
Hoffman was in Tucson last weekend to have his No. 15 jersey retired at Hi Corbett Field. Hoffman retired from baseball ranked second all-time in games saved.