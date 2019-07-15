For the second time in a month, a restaurant owned by Tucson restaurateur Bin An shuttered.
Hoki Poki at 6501 E. Grant Road closed June 27 after being repossessed by the landlord.
A document dated June 27 and posted on the Grant Road restaurant’s window stated that the doors were locked after the tenant failed to meet the lease agreement.
The Phoenix-based leasing agent representing the landlord could not be reached for additional information, and it’s unclear what part of the lease agreement was not met.
An said he was negotiating with the landlord to reopen the restaurant and save jobs.
