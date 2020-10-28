Hold up, there is a pandemic going on! Are there any sort of social distancing or mask requirements?

Voters will need to submit to social distancing guidelines and maintain 6 feet of space from each other while waiting in line and to please wear a mask. If a potential voter appears to be sick, or is unwilling to submit to required face covering protocols, they will not be allowed inside the facility — but they will still be allowed to vote. Election staff will accommodate those individuals outside the precinct facilities.
Additionally, voters are encouraged to bring their own blue or black pens to fill out their ballots and cut down on chances of COVID-19 transmission.
