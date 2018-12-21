The three astronauts splashed down and secured their places in history on December 27, 1968.
They could not see the throngs of people cheering them as they watched televisions, listened to radios and gathered in public squares. But they probably each did a quiet little internal cheer as they landed in the ocean.
From the Arizona Daily Star, Saturday, Dec. 28, 1968:
EVERYTHING OK WITH SPACEMEN
MDs Find 3 Healthy
By JOHN NOBLE WILFORD
New York Times News Service
HOUSTON ─ The first circumnavigators of the moon brought the epic flight of Apollo 8 to a safe and successful climax Friday morning with a pinpoint splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.
They had flown farther out in space than men had ever ventured, beyond the sphere of earth gravity.
They had circled the crater-scarred moon 10 times in 20 hours, seeing and photographing its desolate, airless surface from as close as 70 miles.
They had plunged back into the thick atmosphere of their native planet at the incredible speed of 24,530 miles an hour, about seven miles a second and faster than any human beings had ever traveled.
And, at 10:51 a.m. (EST) Friday, the Apollo 8 astronauts ─ Col. Frank Borman of the Air Force, Capt. James A Lovell Jr. of the Navy and Major William A. Anders of the Air Force ─ rode their spacecraft into gently rolling waters with the same precision that had characterized the entire six-day flight.
The cone-shaped moonship, slowed by the braking friction of air and a cluster of parachutes, dropped into the ocean within only 5,000 yards of the Carrier U.S.S. Yorktown. The ship was situated about 1,000 miles southwest of Hawaii.
In 90 minutes a helicopter shuttled the returning moon explorers from their spacecraft to the deck of the Yorktown. Emerging from the helicopter, the astronauts smiled and waved and stepped briskly across the deck.
"We're very proud to be part of this great achievement," said Borman, the Apollo commander. "We're proud of it."
From President Johnson at the White House they soon received a telephoned message of "Well done."
"You made us feel kin to those Europeans five centuries ago who first learned news of the new world," the President told them.
The three men underwent a preliminary medical examination on the carrier and were pronounced in good health. More detailed examinations and debriefings are scheduled when the astronauts return here Sunday.
Their half-million-mile voyage of exploration charged the atmosphere at the Manned Spacecraft Center her with an air of jubilant excitement and heady optimism.
Dr. Thomas O. Paine, acting administrator of the Natio0nal Aeronautics and Space Administration, said at a post-splashdown news conference:
"This flight is one of the great pioneering efforts of mankind. We fell very humble that we were the ones that were given this opportunity to perform this historic feat."
Keynoting the new spirit of self-confidence that swept the center, Paine said firmly:
"This is not the end but the beginning. We are here this morning at the onset of a program of space flight that will extend through many generations."
Lt. Gen. Samuel C. Phillips, the Apollo program director, hailed Apollo 8 as a "major step toward the manned landing" on the moon, which could come next summer in time to fulfill the pledge made by President Kennedy in 1961.
"We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do other things," Kennedy declared, "not because they are easy, but because they are hard, because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills . . ."
Apollo 8 was the second manned flight of the $24 billion Apollo project, and the 18th launched by the United States since the space age began. Two or more additional test flights are expected before astronauts are launched toward a lunar landing.
Apollo 8's primary purpose was to demonstrated that the spacecraft could fly lunar distances, go into and out of lunar orbit and return to earth at unprecedented speeds. The spacecraft orbited the moon Christmas Eve and began its return to earth early Christmas morning.
"The whole vehicle just behaved perfectly," George M. Low, the Apollo spacecraft manager, said at the news conference, "as did the guys who flew the mission."
While orbiting the moon, the astronauts accomplished another objective by photographing an area on the moon's relatively smooth Sea of Tranquility, a possible site for the manned landing. Lovell reported that "You can't miss it."
But as the astronauts and the flight controllers here were only too well aware, the flight was no success until the spacecraft was safely back. The 14-minute plunge back through earth atmosphere, called re-entry, was one of the riskiest moments of the mission.
Since early morning the three astronauts had been preparing for it. At 4:31 a.m. Borman radioed, "Everybody has gotten real good rest last night and everybody is in good shape."
The astronauts then set about to stow loose gear in the cabin, check all spacecraft systems and wait for ground trackers to radio updated information for the onboard computer that would guide and control re-entry.
It was decided that no further firings of the spacecraft's small thruster rockets would be needed to adjust the flight course. One had been scheduled but the aim was already about for two hours prior to re-entry, as accurate as possible.
The astronauts were told that weather conditions in the landing area were good ─ visibility 10 miles, scattered clouds and four-foot waves.
But the area would be dark when they landed, for it would then be 4:51 a.m. there. A pre-dawn splashdown was dictated by the time and duration of the rocket firing that boosted the spacecraft out of lunar orbit. To achieve a daylight landing would have required a less powerful rocket firing and would have meant taking an extra day getting back.
Perhaps each of the men had Christmas gifts at home that they would open one day soon.
Also from the Star, Dec. 28, 1968:
'Victory For All Mankind'
Amazed World Greets Moon Voyagers' Return
ABOARD THE USS YORKTOWN (AP) ─ Grinning but tired, the men of Apollo 8 came home Friday by the dawn's early light, the heroic explorers of the moon on mother earth once again.
They were greeted by an amazed world and a proud nation.
Their tiny, battered spaceship bobbed on the dark Pacific after an on-target splashdown, caught in the spotlights of hovering helicopters.
Then as the sun rose, the seas turned a deep blue under the brightening coral clouds and skies of dawn, framing the spacecraft and its crew as they boarded a rubber raft.
Helicopters whisked the astronauts to the deck of this aircraft carrier an hour and a half after splashdown. It was a leisurely return. Air Force Col. Frank Borman even borrowed an electric razor and stepped from the helicopter shorn of his week's growth of beard.
The crew of this ship, turned out in short-sleeved whites, broke into wild cheers when the astronauts descended the ladder to the red carpet.
Borman and his co-pilots, Navy Capt. James A. Lovell Jr. and Air Force Major William A. Anders, appeared a trifle wobbly, gripping the handrail and walking carefully over the rolling deck of the ship.
Borman thanked the crew. "We're very happy to be here with you," he said. "We appreciate your efforts. We know you had to stay out here over Christmas. It seems like Jim Lovell and I always seem to fly in December." (They were the 1965 crew of Gemini 7).
They walked from the microphones wearing Navy blue baseball caps, given them by the crew and inscribed with the nickname of the ship, "The Fighting Lady."
Then they went below decks to the sick bay for showers, breakfast, shaves and a medical checkup. They had been thinking of breakfast for some time. One of them had radioed on the way down to order up "steak and eggs and an Alka Seltzer."
In Mission Control at Houston, the controllers broke into wild cheers and Paul Haney, the voice of Apollo 8, said the scene rivaled any dressing room after a winning football game or a winning election.
The console filled room broke out in small American flags, and a 15-by-10 foot American flag covered the electronic wall may that had charted the course of Apollo 8. The Star Spangled Banner played in the background, and the nerve center filled with smoke from dozens of the traditional cigars. Even those who don't smoke cigars puffed on the pantellas and smiled happily.
The wives emerged from their homes in the Houston area to smile brightly for photographers. Two-year-old Jeffrey Lovell wore a space helmet as he stood with his family.
The astronauts received a shipboard message from President Johnson who said, "You made us feel kin to those Europeans five centuries ago who first learned news of the New World. You've seen what man has never seen before."
Even the Russians, he said, had asked to be kept informed on Apollo 8 and its crew via the Washington-Moscow hotline.
The excitement of this history-making flight would soon be eclipsed (no pun intended ─ really!) by an actual moon landing and walk on the moon's surface about seven months later. But if not for this mission, that one might not have been possible.