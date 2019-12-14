History: Before this inspection, Home Plate received good and excellent ratings since 2010 except for a “needs improvement” notice in November 2017, followed by a pass.
What the inspector saw: Tomatoes, lettuce and cheese stored at unsafe temperatures; pesticide stored on a shelf in a dry storage room; ambient temperature in one cold storage unit above the proper temperature; live roaches on the floor; dirty plastic food storage bins.
Follow-up: Passed a follow-up inspection Oct. 24.
Comments: Would not comment.