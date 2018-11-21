Only 113 miles separate Arizona Stadium from Sun Devil Stadium, but head-to-head results indicate a much wider gap.
If you’re looking for a trend in the series, here it is: The home team has won each of the past five meetings.
Over the years, the Wildcats own a 31-19 advantage playing in Tucson, including a 24-18 record at Arizona Stadium.
The teams’ performances this year suggest that home field will play a sizable role in the outcome. Arizona is 4-2 at home, 1-4 on the road. ASU is also 1-4 on the road. The Sun Devils finished 5-1 at home.
The degree to which the Wildcats are a better team at home is best illustrated by their point differential. In six home games, Arizona has an average point differential of plus-11. In five road games, it’s minus-16. That’s a 27-point swing!
In three of its five road games — Houston, Utah and Washington State — Arizona simply got outclassed. Although it has the same road record, ASU has been much more competitive away from Tempe.
The Sun Devils’ average point differential on the road is minus-4. ASU has lost three road games by a touchdown and the other by two points.
What has enabled the Sun Devils to stay close on the road? It goes back to turnover margin. ASU is plus-3 at home … and plus-4 on the road. Arizona, meanwhile, is plus-6 at home and minus-4 on the road.
The Sun Devils’ knack for protecting the ball hasn’t translated to victories outside of Tempe, but they haven’t given opponents many extra possessions with favorable field position.
ASU quarterback Manny Wilkins has thrown four interceptions this season — none on the road.