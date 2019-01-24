Arizona's Brandon Williams loses the fight for a rebound on his own missed shot to USC forward Nick Rakocevic in the second half at the Galen Center, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019.

Arizona didn’t get a chance to play in Los Angeles last season, so Thursday night was the first homecoming for every Wildcat from the City of Angels: Ira Lee, Brandon Williams and Devonaire Doutrive.

The last time Williams visited Galen Center was in 2016, when the Wildcats lost a quadruple-overtime thriller to USC.

Lee led the LA natives in scoring with 12 points, tied for a career-high, while Williams dropped eight. Doutrive hails from Dallas, Texas, but played high school ball at Birmingham in Lake Balboa, California. He scored four points in 20 minutes of action.