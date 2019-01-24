Arizona didn’t get a chance to play in Los Angeles last season, so Thursday night was the first homecoming for every Wildcat from the City of Angels: Ira Lee, Brandon Williams and Devonaire Doutrive.
The last time Williams visited Galen Center was in 2016, when the Wildcats lost a quadruple-overtime thriller to USC.
Lee led the LA natives in scoring with 12 points, tied for a career-high, while Williams dropped eight. Doutrive hails from Dallas, Texas, but played high school ball at Birmingham in Lake Balboa, California. He scored four points in 20 minutes of action.