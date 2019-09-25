Homicide Survivors has postponed its National Day of Remembrance event to Saturday due to adverse weather.
The annual event, which was originally planned for Wednesday, is hosted by Homicide Survivors, a nonprofit organization that supports family and friends of murder victims and aims to provide a space for survivors to honor their loved ones.
This year, Flam Chen, a local acrobatic and pyrotechnic group, will perform at the memorial in honor of those who have lost their lives to violence, said Dennisse Ley, the volunteer coordinator and victim advocate for Homicide Survivors.
The event will still be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the MSA Annex, 267 South Avenida del Convento.