Honor astronomer with a predawn sky watch

Ellen Dorrit Hoffleit (1907-2007), a world-renowned research astronomer at Yale University, was born on this day in 1907. She is widely recognized for her editorship of the Bright Star Catalog, an important listing of the 9,000 brightest stars.
More importantly, Hoffleit is recognized for her mentorship of generations of astronomers, including many women. She earned her Ph.D. in astronomy from Radcliffe University in 1948 and later spent most of her career at Yale University retiring in 1975. She was also the director of the Maria Mitchell Observatory on Nantucket Island from 1957 to 1978 where she ran summer programs for more than 100 students. She was an incredibly passionate teacher.
In 1988, Hoffleit was awarded the George Van Biesbroeck Prize from the American Astronomical Association for a lifetime of service to astronomy. I was most fortunate and honored to be able to meet her when she came to Tucson to receive the Prize.
In honor of Hoffleit’s love of the sky, look at the predawn sky tomorrow starting at 5:45 a.m. In the southeast is bright Jupiter. Just to the right (west) of Jupiter is red Mars and to the left (east) of Jupiter is Saturn. Low on the eastern horizon is Mercury. Next Wednesday morning, the 24-day-old crescent moon sits just below Jupiter, and Mars has moved to within one degree of Jupiter. Try to follow these morning planets till the end of the month.