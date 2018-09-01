The UA honored Sen. John McCain with a moment of silence before Saturday’s game. McCain was a rabid fan of all Arizona college and pro sports, and was a frequent visitor to Wildcats games. McCain last visited Arizona Stadium in 2016, where he handled the pre-game coin toss before the Wildcats beat Hawaii. The UA honored the 75th anniversary of Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor that night.
Among the UA figures to honor McCain, who died Aug. 25 after a year-long battle with brain cancer, was Lauri Markkanen. The former UA basketball standout, now entering his second season with the NBA’s Chicago Bulls, credited McCain for helping him secure a student visa.
“We will never be able to thank Sen. McCain for everything he did for the state of Arizona and Arizona Athletics,” athletic director Dave Heeke wrote in this week’s “Wildcat Wednesday” email. “We will dearly miss one of our biggest fans.”