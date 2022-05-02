Honoring nurses on special week
Tucson was featured in season 28 of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Here's all the food Guy Fieri ate on camera while sampling Tucson favorites. His roster of eateries is diverse, from vegan Mexican restaurant Tumerico to Chef Alisah's authentic and meat-forward Bosnian cuisine.
For Star subscribers: The Corbett building in downtown Tucson is being renovated, with a hotel and apartments planned for the future.
A new paper tries to break down the smell of summer rain in the Sonoran Desert.
Tucson is ahead of the curve this year as 100-degree weather is typically seen for the first time around May 25.
As the Wildcats (19-16) prepared for Saturday's doubleheader against Fresno State (16-30) at Hillenbrand Stadium, they took a moment Friday afternoon to share about how they feel.
Three men were arrested in connection with an armed robbery that left one man dead and the intended robbery victim injured on Tucson's north side.
OPINION: "There’s a reason why so many investors are salivating over these parks: they make wealth for the landowner, but not for the homeowner," writes Tucsonan Corinne Cooper.
The nation's second-ranked player in 2023 already posted a list of finalists.
The proposed changes include moving Marana into District 3 and moving 21 total voter precincts into different districts.
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.