The national champs were honored at halftime.
Arizona’s NCAA champion women’s golf team was honored at halftime Thursday. Haley Moore, Bianca Pagdanganan and others carried the national championship trophy onto the floor. A video tribute of the Wildcats’ heroics played over the McKale Center video board.
Coach Laura Ianello wiped away tears as she watched highlights of the UA’s first women’s golf title since 2000.