Kevin Sumlin on Arizona naming the outdoor practice fields after the late Dick Tomey: “It’s a legacy that lives on. ... I thought it was a good idea and a great tribute.” pic.twitter.com/9SCjkfME0j— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) July 27, 2019
Kevin Sumlin on Arizona naming the outdoor practice fields after the late Dick Tomey: “It’s a legacy that lives on. ... I thought it was a good idea and a great tribute.” pic.twitter.com/9SCjkfME0j— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) July 27, 2019
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.