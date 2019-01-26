Tonight, we honored the 1969 @UCLAMBB Championship team. Great to have these legends back in our building! #GoBruins pic.twitter.com/DCFggIOBA8— UCLA Athletics (@UCLAAthletics) January 27, 2019
Several members of UCLA’s 1969 national championship team were recognized at halftime for their 50-year anniversary of winning the school’s fifth title. One of the Bruins that stood center court and received the loudest applause of the group was Hall of Fame center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, formerly known as Lew Alcindor.
The Bruins finished 29-1 in 1969, and their only loss was a 46-44 defeat against USC in the final regular-season game of the season.