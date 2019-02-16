Abram Carrasco, right, is tracking to become the Pima Aztecs' all-time leading scorer.

As Pima College sophomore point guard Abram Carrasco bids to become PCC’s career scoring leader and the ACCAC player of the year, he could also become the school’s fifth first-team NJCAA men’s All-American, a list that began with Greg Cook in 1980. The second PCC All-American, in 1990, was James Ford. Much like Carrasco, who sat out two years before enrolling at PCC, Ford played for the Aztecs in 1984-85, and then pursued other interests before returning to Pima for the 1989-90 season. He then averaged 21 points for a 24-7 team.