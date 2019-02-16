As Pima College sophomore point guard Abram Carrasco bids to become PCC’s career scoring leader and the ACCAC player of the year, he could also become the school’s fifth first-team NJCAA men’s All-American, a list that began with Greg Cook in 1980. The second PCC All-American, in 1990, was James Ford. Much like Carrasco, who sat out two years before enrolling at PCC, Ford played for the Aztecs in 1984-85, and then pursued other interests before returning to Pima for the 1989-90 season. He then averaged 21 points for a 24-7 team.