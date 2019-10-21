As we approach a new decade, it's clearer than ever that players rule the day.
From North Carolina's fabulous freshman Cole Anthony to Michigan's steady senior Zavier Simpson, the top players in the country will determine their own destinies.
Coaches? Passe.
Here's a look at the best the alphabet — and college basketball — has to offer.
A is for Anthony: North Carolina freshman Cole Anthony is not just among the bounciest players in his class, but he’s a terrific shooter and facilitator being bandied about as a potential top-three pick. The son of NBA vet Greg Anthony should be a perfect fit both in terms of talent and temperament for Roy Williams.
B is for Blackshear: The Florida Gators reeled in a good one with Virginia Tech transfer Kerry Blackshear, Jr., perhaps the best grad transfer in college hoops. Blackshear is a well-rounded prospect, with averages of 14.9 points and 7.5 rebounds as well as advanced passing skills, and his presence will add another dimension for the preseason No. 6 Gators.
C is for Cassius: Winston or Stanley, take your pick. Winston, the elder, might be the best player in the land, and he’s a big reason the Michigan State Spartans are ranked No. 1. Stanley, the younger, might be the best freshman in the land and will star quickly for Duke.
D is for Devon: Double-D Devon Dotson will be the man for Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks, who are looking to regain their status atop the Big 12. Dotson averaged 12.3 points and 3.5 assists per game last year but takes on a great role this year.
E is for Edwards: Another top-flight recruit, Georgia’s Anthony Edwards was a statement for second-year head coach Tom Crean. Edwards is advanced physically as a freshman and might be the top-5 recruit most ready to contribute immediately.
F is for Forrest: Forrest is one of the best two-way guards in college hoops and after starting 36 games for Florida State last season, he gives Leonard Hamilton an extension of himself on the floor. Look for his 9.3 points and 3.7 assists to hike up this season.
G is for Green: Along with fellow freshman Nico Mannion, Arizona newcomer Josh Green is one of the main reasons for optimism in Tucson. After a down year, Sean Miller truly needed an infusion of talent, and he has some in the Aussie import Green.
H is for Howard: Marquette Golden Eagles guard Markus Howard was an absolute star last year, averaging 25 points per game while shooting 40 percent from three and 89 percent from the line. If he even approaches those numbers again, he’ll contend for player of the year honors.
I is for Isaiah: The top recruit in the Pac-12, Washington’s Isaiah Stewart is strong beyond his years and at 6-foot-9, he’s ready to take the conference by storm. While the Huskies lose plenty of talent, Stewart is an X-factor.
J is for Jarron: Cincinnati’s Jarron Cumberland averaged 18.8 points per game last season under Mick Cronin, but with Cronin gone to UCLA, he’ll have to go it alone this year. His scoring helped the Bearcats early a No. 6 seed last year.
K is for Killian: Gonzaga had so much talent a year ago, Killian Tillie got a bit lost in the shuffle. That’s a good thing for the Bulldogs, who will need him greatly this year. Now he’s a candidate for WCC honors as a junior.
L is for Lamar: Penn State will only go as far as Lamar Stevens will take it. The Nittany Lions star was a beast in the paint, averaging 19.9 points and 7.7 rebounds last year.
M is for Mamadi: After losing plenty of talent from a national championship season, Virginia is going to look to Mamadi Diakite to speed up the learning process this year. He averaged just 7.4 points but blocked 1.7 shots per game. If he doubles those figures — which is realistic — he’s an all-conference contender.
N is for Nwora: Down but not out, Louisville started its climb back to basketball respectability behind Jordan Nwora, who broke out for 17 points per game last year. He blossomed into an all-around scorer last season.
O is for Omer: After transferring from North Carolina State, Georgetown center Omer Yurtseven is bursting at the seams to make an impact this year. He averaged 13.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game two years ago and will be key factor for Patrick Ewing.
P is for Payton: Payton Pritchard hasn’t gotten the headlines, but he’s quietly been a steady factor on has been the team leader on two Sweet 16 teams in his three years with the Ducks. The Ducks will contend in the conference once more, especially if Pritchard takes the leap to star.
Q is for Queta: Utah State’s Neemias Queta was overshadowed by Sam Morrell, but he averaged 11.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game last year, which is hard to ignore. In a season with scarce impact bigs, Queta won’t be quiet much longer.
R is for Remy: Bobby Hurley will count on Remy Martin to make up for the losses of Luguentz Dort and Zylam Cheatham. Martin averaged 12.9 points and 5 assists per game last year as a sophomore despite having to defer offensively a lot of the time.
S is for Skylar: The absence of star Tremont Waters will give Skylar Mays an even bigger role on the LSU Tigers. He had a big role last year with 13.4 points per game, but his scoring should be expanded this year.
T is for Tres: If it feels like Tres Tinkle has been up in Corvallis for the last 10 years, well, you’re not far off. Tinkle stars for his father Wayne, and if the Beavers have a bit more team success this year, he’ll contend for conference player of the year honors. Coming off a 20.8-point, 8.1-rebound campaign, Tinkle really fills the stat sheet.
U is for Udoka: The Kansas Jayhawks don’t just get Devon Dotson back, but Udoka Azubuike returns as perhaps the top post presence in college basketball. The 7-footer averaged 13 points per game but will need to remain healthy all year.
V is for Vernon: Yet another physically prepared freshman forward, Duke’s Vernon Carey will quickly become a go-to player for Mike Krzyzewski. Carey has a surprising amount of skill for a player of his size and strength.
W is for Wiseman: Penny Hardaway brought in a haul this season, but none bigger — both figuratively and literally — than homegrown Memphis talent James Wiseman. Wiseman was the top-ranked recruit in the country because of a combination of size and production, and if he lives up to top billing, the Tigers could be on the verge on the top-10.
X is for Xavier: If it was only Cassius Winston, Michigan State would be a top-10 team but not the No. 1 rated team in the nation. Likewise, without Xavier Tillman, the Spartans would be sparse. While Tillman averaged just 10 points a year ago, he added 7.3 rebounds, and the losses of Kenny Goins and Nick Ward will create scoring opportunities.
Y is for Yoeli: BYU will build its entire case for an NCAA Tournament bid around conference player of the year candidate Yoeli Childs. This is no child’s play here: The Cougars star averaged 21.2 points and 9.7 rebounds per game last season as an all-conference selection.
Z is for Zavier: Michigan may be in the process of rebuilding as John Beilein bolted for the NBA and the Cleveland Cavaliers, but there is room for optimism with the return of Zavier Simpson. Simpson averaged a well-rounded 8.8 points, 5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game and played top-notch defense, so even if his scoring doesn’t skyrocket, he’ll be one of the Big Ten’s most valuable players.