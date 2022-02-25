Tags
Squared Up Pizza is the first Sicilian-style pizza place in Tucson. The pizzeria is inspired by Patrick McColley's visit to New York, where he met and recruited multi-generational pizzaiolo Mario Badali to bring his family recipe to Tucson.
Tucson police say a 51-year-old man was shot to death after he and a group of others refused to leave the backyard of a home.
The Senate will now consider the measure, which calls for an alternative to algebra 2 such as personal finance, computer science, statistics or business math.
For Star subscribers: A Tucson student housing complex purchased for $12.9 million and flipped into luxury apartments has sold for $61.6 million.
Historic surprise: Tucson's Tumamoc Hill has been home to a boathouse for more than a century. Science is the reason why.
For Star subscribers: With police-violence cases these days, first come videos, then comes background. Citizens previously accused the officer in a Nov. 14 clash at a Tucson restaurant of rudeness, aggression.
For Star subscribers: The right-wing political figure has longstanding connections to Tucson and southern Arizona.
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
Maria Mazon and Don Guerra have been nominated before but it's a first for Tito & Pep owner John Martinez.
Republican lawmakers are moving to let voters throughout the state override the ability of local voters to set minimum wages for cities.
