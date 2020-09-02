In August 1943, my great-uncle, Horacio Reyes, enlisted with parental consent at the age of 14 in the U.S. Navy. Uncle Horacio enlisted from his hometown of Douglas, Arizona. My uncle served in the Pacific Fleet during the war. He was assigned to the USS Butternut. The Navy became his career. Uncle Horacio served in many places including four U.S. carriers. He retired after 32 years of service. He was proud to have served in the U.S. Navy.
