Donnie Moore’s father grew up on the Cherokee Indian reservation in Sallisaw, Oklahoma. He enlisted in World War I, was wounded in Europe, and moved to Tucson when the war ended. He became a deputy sheriff.
What a success story.
“My aunt’s last name was Walkingstick,” Moore told me when I met him in the 1990s. “She never left the reservation. It’s amazing what my family has made of itself.”
The purpose of my meeting with Moore was to write about his Hall of Fame officiating career. For 50 years, “Hoss” worked thousands of Southern Arizona high school, junior college and WAC baseball, football and basketball games. He was one of the best. His warm and approachable personality surely changed the way many coaches felt about referees and umpires. He officiated until he was in his early 80s.
But there was so much more to “Hoss” than funny stories about being escorted by policemen out of Nogales and Douglas on nights the unhappy home teams lost close games.
A retired mailman, Moore was part of Tucson High’s undefeated state baseball championship team of 1946. His brother, Corky, was even better, playing on the 1941 and 1942 state champions at THS.
But before Corky could step into Pop McKale’s Arizona baseball lineup in 1943, he enlisted in the Marine Corps. He became a “Leatherneck,” a paratrooper, and was in fierce combat on Iwo Jima the day before the famous American flag was planted on Mount Suribachi, 1945.
“Corky was killed by a sniper,” Donnie said then, his eyes swelling with tears. “He was only 21. It has been 50 years, but I think about him all the time.”
Donnie Moore died last week. He was 92. I’d like to think he had a happy reunion with Corky somewhere in baseball heaven.
A celebration of his life will be held Jan. 5 at the Adair Avalon Chapel, 8090 N. Northern Ave. The event starts at 4 p.m.