For the fifth time in history, the Pac-12 track and field championships will be held in Tucson, at the UA’s Drachman Stadium, and coach Fred Harvey’s Wildcats will surely be a factor next Saturday and Sunday.
The UA men’s team has never won a Pac-12 track championship but it finished No. 2 in 1993 at Cal and in 2011 in Tucson. It could match that next week.
Perhaps the greatest day in UA track and field history occurred at the 2011 Pac-12 meet here, when both Harvey’s men’s and women’s teams finished in second place.
Harvey cried tears of joy immediately after the meet’s conclusion.
That was the weekend distance runner Lawi Lalang emerged as one of the NCAA’s greatest-ever performers, and when the school’s long history of high jumping excellence peaked, with Brigetta Barrett and Nick Ross winning league championships.
Track and field competition in the Pac-12 is so absurdly strong that the men’s teams at Stanford and USC, both ranked in the top 10, are a few spots ahead of Oregon, which has won an amazing 12 consecutive Pac-12 men’s titles. In the women’s meet, USC and Oregon are ranked Nos. 1 and 2 in the NCAA.
For Arizona to finish as high as No. 2 in the men’s meet it must score roughly 125 points or more. It has only scored more – 150 – in the 2011 meet, second behind Oregon’s 154.
Harvey and his staff recruited well the last few years and it shows.
Entering the championships, Arizona is ranked No. 1 in five events: Rio Rico’s Carlos Villarreal is tops in the 1,500 meters (he’s also second at 800 meters); Bailey Roth is No. 1 in the steeplechase; Mountain View High School grad Justice Summerset is No. 1 in the high jump; All-American Jordan Geist is No. 1 in the shot put; and long-jumper PJ Austin has the league’s best distance in the long jump.
For Arizona to have a meet to remember — to challenge Stanford, USC or Oregon at the top — it’ll require high finishes by those such as Maj Williams and Zakee Washington in the sprints, freshman standout James Smith in the hurdles, and for the Wildcats to contend for victories in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Arizona was host to the Pac-12 track and field championships in 1985, 1995, 2004 and 2011, but it hopes that the fifth time is the charm.