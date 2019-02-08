While the McKale Center crowd can be intimidating for many road teams, with the UA winning 95 of its past 101 home games, it just might be fun for Washington State on Saturday.
The Cougars average only 2,210 fans at Beasley Coliseum this season, about one-sixth of a typical UA home crowd. Playing in front of 9,516 fans on Thursday at ASU, they beat the Sun Devils by 21 points, although WSU coach Ernie Kent said the adjustment to road games hasn’t always been easy.
“Players like playing in front of people,” Kent said. “But every environment has been different from them. The Oregon State environment, Oregon’s environment, New Mexico State’s environment, Arizona State’s environment and Arizona. You can’t prepare anybody for that. They have to go through it. Players can rise up in it, and like playing in it. Hopefully that will be the case for us. But it’ll be a big challenge.”