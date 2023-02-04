This book launch party is exclusively for sponsors and Friends of the Festival. It features authors with a new book and you'll be one of the first to buy it and maybe chat with the author at the festival.

The party starts at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday in the Student Union South Ballroom. When you become a Friend of the Festival, you'll get the inside scoop and details on how to gain access to this exclusive event for Friends and sponsors.

Alexis Daria, Take the Lead, Romance.

Alan K. Rode, Blood Moon, Film.

Ari Tison, Saints of the Household, YA.

Sean Doolittle, Device Free Weekend, Mystery.

Laura Cathcart Robbins, Stash: My Life in Hiding, Memoir.

Will Schwalbe, We Should Not Be Friends, Memoir.

J.A. Jance, Collateral Damage, Mystery.

Cara Black, Night Flight to Paris, Mystery.

Joanna Schwartz, Shielded, Current Events.

Alex Prud'homme, Dinner with the President, History.

To become a Friend of Festival go to xxxx. Your tax-deductible Friend of the Festival program donation ensures that:

* Tucson Festival of Books programming will continue to be offered free-of-charge to all.

* Critical literacy programs in Southern Arizona are supported at the highest level (Literacy Connects, University of Arizona Literacy Outreach Programs and Reading Seed).

Friend of the Festival members receive benefits dependent upon giving level. Donations at every level are appreciated.

But wait! There's more for our dear Friends of the Festival

Stop by the Friends' tent near the USS Arizona Memorial and become a Friend in an instant.

You'll begin enjoying your benefits right away with some snacks and a bottle of cold water and maybe even some casual book talk with an author.

Here's who we've lined up. But who knows who else might just happen to be there. And, of course, all Friends of the Festival are welcome.

Saturday:

11 a.m. Jamie Ford.

12:30 p.m. Beverly Jenkins.

2 p.m. Charlaine Harris.

Sunday:

11 a.m. John Sandford

12:30 p.m. David Maraniss

2 p.m. Luis Alberto Urrea