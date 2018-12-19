Brandon Randolph scored in double figures for the 12th consecutive game when he had 15 points Wednesday night in the 61-42 win.
The sophomore became the first Arizona guard since Hassan Adams (2005-06) to score in double figures in the first 12 games of the season.
Randolph is one of four players in the Pac-12 to have scored double figures in every game this season, joining Luguentz Dort (ASU), Kris Wilkes (UCLA) and Tres Tinkle (Oregon State). Randolph’s scoring average has increased by 13.2 points per game since his freshman year, which is the largest increase from one season to the next by an Arizona player since 1977.