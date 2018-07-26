UA athletic director Dave Heeke said the school has sold about 4,500 new season tickets for 2018 – and that was before the announcement that Arizona Stadium would sell beer and wine. He added that the renewal rate from last year is “in the 90 percent range.”
“We have surpassed last year’s overall season-ticket number, and we expect that to continue to rise,” Heeke said. “We have seen a lot of people who previously held season tickets come back. We forecast really strong attendance numbers.”
Heeke said he senses “energy and enthusiasm” from the fan base with Sumlin on board as coach and Tate in the conversation for the Heisman Trophy. Whether that leads to a sellout of the Sept. 1 opener against BYU remains to be seen.
“Our goal is to have a capacity crowd,” Heeke said. “That’s one of our target games to fill the stadium. We need to move the needle. We need to have larger crowds.
“My feel is, Tucson and beyond is pretty excited about our football program. I’m pretty excited to see how they respond.”