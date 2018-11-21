Serves 3-4.

Set oven to 450 degrees.

  • 2 cups cooked and cubed turkey (or chicken)
  • 2 cups sliced celery
  • Small amount of onion, chopped
  • ½ cup chopped toasted almonds

Combine the above in a bowl.

Dressing:

  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • ½ teaspoon salt — or less

Mix dressing ingredients together and then toss lightly with the turkey and other ingredients.

Pile into individual baking or custard cups or into a small casserole.

Shred ½ cup cheddar cheese and sprinkle over each baking cup along with 1 cup of crushed potato chips.

Bake for about 10 minutes-or slightly longer depending on your oven.

Serve with leftover cranberry sauce and fruit salad. If you have leftover rolls, heat them, too.

Carol W. West