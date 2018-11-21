Serves 3-4.
Set oven to 450 degrees.
- 2 cups cooked and cubed turkey (or chicken)
- 2 cups sliced celery
- Small amount of onion, chopped
- ½ cup chopped toasted almonds
Combine the above in a bowl.
Dressing:
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- ½ teaspoon salt — or less
Mix dressing ingredients together and then toss lightly with the turkey and other ingredients.
Pile into individual baking or custard cups or into a small casserole.
Shred ½ cup cheddar cheese and sprinkle over each baking cup along with 1 cup of crushed potato chips.
Bake for about 10 minutes-or slightly longer depending on your oven.
Serve with leftover cranberry sauce and fruit salad. If you have leftover rolls, heat them, too.
Carol W. West