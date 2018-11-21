(All ingredient amounts are approximate and to taste)
- 6 cups chopped or shredded cooked turkey (white and dark meat)
- 2 to 2½ cups Miracle Whip (it MUST be Miracle Whip for the flavor)
- 1½ to 2 cups chopped celery
- 1 to 1½ cups chopped onion
- 2 to 2½ cups shredded mild cheese *optional (I’ve used mild cheddar or Swiss)
- 1 teaspoon ground sage
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- Juice of one lemon
Mix thoroughly and pour into casserole dish prepared with a non-stick spray.
Top with crunchy Chinese noodles (crushed potato chips can be used but reduce the salt to ½ teaspoon).
Cover and bake in a 400-degree oven for 20 to 30 minutes.
*I say it’s optional as I’m the first generation to add the cheese.
Robert Ulsrud