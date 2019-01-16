One of the significant events that led to the Dillinger Gang's capture was a fire that broke out in the basement of the Congress Hotel on January 23.
Makely and Clark had checked into the hotel on January 21. They had asked two firefighters to retrieve their bags on the third floor after the blaze broke out.
The duo tipped the firefighters $12 for their troubles.
The next afternoon, those same firefighters, William Benedict and Robert Freeman, recognized the generous pair while thumbing through an issue of True Detective magazine. They notified the police.