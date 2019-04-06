UA coach Adia Barnes originally wanted to draw more than 12,000 fans for Saturday’s game after 10,135 showed up for the WNIT semifinal game. Barnes then challenged Tucson to pack McKale Center for a sellout crowd of 14,644. UA fans — and some Northwestern travelers — accepted the challenge and met the goal, which was officially announced during the second half. Fans started lining up just after 8 a.m. Brooklyn Nets forward and former Wildcat Rondae Hollis-Jefferson teamed up with the UA alumni group in New York to purchase tickets for the game.