House of Bards – Full service restaurant with sit down bar
History: Before this inspection, House of Bards had an excellent rating in February 2019 and a good rating in November 2018.
What the inspector saw: Rodent droppings on every shelf of a dry-goods rack where open bags of beans and popcorn kernels were spilled on shelves, rodent chew marks were on the bags, holes in bottom of mop sink, sticky floors and trash underneath the bar, handwashing sink had no paper towels or soap.
Follow-up: Passed a follow-up inspection Nov. 12.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned before deadline.