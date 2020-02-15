You are the owner of this article.
House of Bards

4915 E. Speedway

History: Received an excellent rating in February 2019 and had a needs improvement followed by a pass in October and November 2019. Received a needs improvement rating Jan. 24.

What the inspector saw: Ware washing sink basins dirty and with broken pipes; hand sinks not labeled for hand washing; no chlorine test strips available for dishwashing machine; external in-ground grease trap has no access for mobile food trucks to dump waste water; light intensity too low in walk-in refrigerator, three-compartment sink and at ice machine; ceiling above ice machine in disrepair with water leaks; mop sink dirty and needs to be caulked; no posted food protection manager certificate.

Follow up: Passed a follow-up inspection Jan. 29.

Comment: A spokeswoman said via email: “We are always glad to work with health inspectors to continually improve our safety, and our level of service to our customers.”

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

