After two straight postseason appearances, the 2016 CBI and the 2017 CollegeInsider.com Tournament, the Huskies fell off the map last season. They lost five seniors from 2016-18 and, after nine games, lost standout center Josh Ibarra to a leg injury, and finished with an RPI of 346 out of 351 Division I teams.
They should be better this season, with seven of nine top scorers returning, but Ibarra is out for the early season while continuing to recover, while Southland Freshman of the Year David Caraher transferred from HBU to St. John’s.
The Huskies will rely heavily on the returning backcourt of Braxton Bonds and Ian DuBose. Bonds is a fifth-year senior while DuBose is one of several sophomores who will be counted on after starting every game last season as a freshman, a versatile 6-4 guard who was second in scoring and third in steals last season. Another sophomore guard, Oliver Lynch-Daniels, is expected to move into the starting lineup after averaging 16.5 minutes off the bench last season.
Then there’s 6-5 junior Jalon Gates, who was third in the Southland Conference in made 3-pointers last season (2.4 per game), hitting them at a 34.7 percent rate. Edward Hardt, who attended Phoenix Moon Valley High School and Mesa Community College, is replacing Ibarra as the starting center.