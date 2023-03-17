Dear reader,

Now that you’ve had an Arizona Daily Star subscription for several weeks, we’d like to ask: How are we doing? Is there anything more you’d like to see from us that would make your subscription worthwhile? Let us know by emailing me at jspitz@tucson.com.

Of course, here’s another reminder of the perks that come with your subscription:

Unlimited access to the stories, photo galleries and videos on tucson.com and our tucson.com mobile app. This includes stories that are exclusive to subscribers.

Unlimited access to our e-newspaper — the exact layout of the newspaper as you’d get it in print, but accessible online. Plus, you can search through archives dating back to 2007 and enjoy bonus pages that aren’t available in print.

A monthly digital activity book filled with recipes, coloring pages and more, sent by email.

Frequent perks found on our website, such as downloadable guides to events around town and access to digital greeting cards.

Thank you for supporting local journalism, allowing our Southern Arizona newsroom to thrive.

Warmly,

Jill Jorden Spitz, editor