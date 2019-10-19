WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues last week.
House
Condemning Troop Withdrawal: Voting 354-60, the House on Oct. 16 adopted a resolution condemning President Trump’s decision to abruptly remove U.S. troops from Syria. The measure also called on Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to halt his country’s attacks on Kurdish forces that began after American forces stood down in northeastern Syria following Trump’s Oct. 6 phone call with Erdogan. The measure (HJ Res 77) was backed by all 225 Democrats who voted and 129 of the 189 Republicans who voted. A yes vote was to adopt the resolution.
Yes: Tom O’Halleran, D-1, Ann Kirkpatrick, D-2, Raul Grijalva, D-3, David Schweikert, R-6, Ruben Gallego, D-7, Greg Stanton, D-9
No: Paul Gosar, R-4, Andy Biggs, R-5, Debbie Lesko, R-8
Keeping Track of Jobs Sent Abroad: The House on Oct. 18 passed, 226-184, a bill that would require publicly traded companies to annually report to the Securities and Exchange Commission the number of people they employ in each foreign country, each U.S. territory and each of the 50 states. The geographical breakdowns would enable investors and consumers to assess the extent to which American corporations are exporting jobs and relocating employees within the United States. In part, this would enable the public to determine the extent to which domestic layoffs are attributable to outsourcing. A yes vote was to send HR 3624 to the Senate.
Yes: O’Halleran, Kirkpatrick, Grijalva, Gallego, Stanton
No: Biggs, Schweikert, Lesko
Senate
Restoring Obama-era ‘Clean Power Plan”: Voting 41-53, the Senate on Oct. 17 defeated a Democratic bid to restore the Obama administration’s “Clean Power Plan” for reducing carbon emissions by coal- and natural gas-fired electricity-generating plants. These facilities produce one-third of greenhouse-gas discharges in the United States. President Trump in March 2017 ordered a rollback of the previous administration’s many-pronged federal-state plan for addressing global warming caused by power plants. On this vote, the Senate defeated a measure (SJ Res 53) that sought to kill an Environmental Protection Agency rule putting his directive into effect. A yes vote was to block a new rule by the Trump administration to repeal the plan.
No: Martha McSally, R, Kyrsten Sinema, D
Affirming Border Emergency: The Senate on Oct. 17 failed, 53-36, to reach a two-thirds majority needed to override President Trump’s veto of a bill that would nullify a national emergency he declared in February on the U.S.-Mexico border. This vote affirmed Trump’s action. Trump has used the emergency to divert $3.6 billion from military projects to building a wall and other barriers. A yes vote was to override the veto. (SJ Res 54)
Yes: Sinema
No: McSally
Voterama in Congress