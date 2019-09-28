WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues last week.
House
Nullifying Trump Border Emergency: The House on Sept. 27 voted, 236-174, to nullify a national emergency declared Feb. 15 by President Trump on the southwest border, which he has used to divert $3.6 billion from military projects to building a wall and other barriers. A yes vote was to adopt SJ Res 54.
Yes: Tom O’Halleran, D-1, Ann Kirkpatrick, D-2, Raul Grijalva, D-3, Ruben Gallego, D-7, Greg Stanton, D-9
No: Paul Gosar, R-4, Andy Biggs, R-5, David Schweikert, R-6, Debbie Lesko, R-8
Providing Health Screenings of Undocumented Immigrants: The House on Sept. 26 voted, 230-184, to require U.S. Customs and Border Protection to promptly conduct medical checks of undocumented migrants on the southern border and set up an electronic system of storing their medical records. A yes vote was to send HR 3525 to the Senate.
Yes: O’Halleran, Kirkpatrick, Grijalva, Gallego, Stanton
No: Gosar, Biggs, Schweikert, Lesko
Granting Health-Records Preference to Veterans: The House on Sept. 26 defeated, 202-213, a GOP motion to give veterans preferred access to an electronic health-records system established by HR 3525 (above), even though the bill does not concern veterans. A yes vote was to adopt the motion.
Yes: Gosar, Biggs, Schweikert, Lesko
No: O’Halleran, Kirkpatrick, Grijalva, Gallego, Stanton
Access to Banks By Marijuana Firms: The House on Sept. 25 voted, 321-103, to allow cannabis-related businesses to use federally regulated banks and credit unions even though marijuana is a prohibited substance under federal law. Backers said the bill is needed because these firms now must deal mostly in cash. Marijuana has been legalized for recreational or medicinal use in a majority of the states, the District of Columbia and four U.S. territories. A yes vote was to pass HR 1595.
Yes: O’Halleran, Kirkpatrick, Grijalva, Schweikert, Gallego, Stanton
No: Gosar, Biggs, Lesko
Providing Whistleblower Complaint to Congress: The House on Sept. 25 voted, 421-0, to call upon Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire to provide Congress with a whistleblowers complaint alleging misconduct by President Trump centered on his dealings with Ukraine. When this vote occurred, the administration already had sent the complaint to Capitol Hill after having sequestered it from lawmakers since late August. The Senate adopted an identical resolution in behalf of disclosure on a non-record vote. A yes vote was to adopt H Res 576.
Yes: O’Halleran, Kirkpatrick, Grijalva, Schweikert, Gallego, Stanton, Gosar, Biggs, Lesko
Blocking GOP Measure on Impeachment Inquiry: Voting 232-193, the House on Sept. 25 blocked a Republican effort to force floor debate on a resolution disapproving of Speaker Nancy Pelosis decision to start a formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump. Pelosi, D-Calif., had announced the inquiry the day before, basing it, in part, on Trump having asked the Ukrainian government to produce damaging information about former Vice President Joe Biden, a potential Democratic opponent of his in the 2020 presidential election. A yes vote was in opposition to debating H Res 590.
Yes: O’Halleran, Kirkpatrick, Grijalva, Gallego, Stanton
No: Gosar, Biggs, Schweikert, Lesko
Keeping Families Intact at Border: Voting 230-194, the House on Sept. 25 set stricter rules for the Department of Homeland Securitys treatment of migrant families, including a ban on separating children from their parents within 100 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border except under court order. The bill would create a DHS ombudsmans office for receiving and acting on complaints related to immigration practices including the abuse of migrants. A yes vote was to send HR 2203 to the Senate.
Yes: O’Halleran, Kirkpatrick, Grijalva, Gallego, Stanton
No: Gosar, Biggs, Schweikert, Lesko
Reporting Crime in Sanctuary Cities: The House on Sept. 25 defeated, 207-216, a Republican bid to allow victims of crimes by undocumented aliens in sanctuary cities to report the incident to a Department of Homeland Security ombudsman. More than 400 municipalities nationwide are known as sanctuary cities because they decline to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement on grounds it would disrupt their community policing efforts. A yes vote was to adopt the GOP motion to HR 2203.
Yes: Gosar, Biggs, Schweikert, Lesko
No: O’Halleran, Kirkpatrick, Grijalva, Gallego, Stanton
Senate
Nullifying Trump Border Emergency: The Senate on Sept. 25 voted, 54-41, to nullify a national emergency declared by President Trump on the U.S.-Mexico border. He is using the Feb. 15 declaration to divert $3.6 billion in military appropriations to an account for building a border wall. A yes vote was to send SJ Res 54 to the House.
Yes: Kyrsten Sinema, D
No: Martha McSally, R
Confirming Eugene Scalia as Secretary of Labor: The Senate on Sept. 26 confirmed, 53-44, Eugene Scalia, a Washington attorney and son of deceased Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, as secretary of the Department of Labor. A yes vote was to confirm Scalia over arguments his record as a corporate lawyer has featured union-busting.
Yes: McSally
No: Sinema
Passing Stopgap Funding Through Nov. 21: The Senate on Sept. 26 passed, 81-16, a bill to provide stopgap government funding between Oct. 1, when the new fiscal year begins, and Nov. 21, giving negotiators time to agree on regular appropriations for fiscal 2020. A yes vote was to send HR 4378 to President Trump.
Yes: McSally, Sinema
