WASHINGTON — Here’s how Arizona members of Congress voted on major issues last week:
House
Ban on “Junk Insurance” Health Plans: The House on July 24 blocked, 224-184, a Democratic bid to call up for debate a bill (HR 6479) that would prohibit the sale of so-called “junk insurance” health plans that skirt core provisions of the Affordable Care Act. An order by President Trump soon will allow the sale of non-ACA-compliant “association” and “short-term” policies to small businesses and self-employed individuals apart from the 2010 health law. A yes vote was in opposition to floor debate on the bill.
Yes: Martha McSally, R-2, Paul Gosar, R-4, Andy Biggs, R-5, David Schweikert, R-6, Debbie Lesko, R-8
No: Tom O’Halleran, D-1, Raul Grijalva, D-3, Ruben Gallego, D-7, Kyrsten Sinema, D-9
Expansion of Health Savings Accounts: Voting 277-142, the House on July 25 passed a bill that would add payments for fitness-center fees and drugs sold over the counter to the list of medical expenses reimbursable from within tax-advantaged, IRS-style Health Savings Accounts. A yes vote was to send HR 6199 to the Senate.
Yes: O’Halleran, McSally, Gosar, Biggs, Schweikert, Lesko, Sinema
No: Grijalva, Gallego
Repeal of Medical Devices Tax: The House on July 24 passed, 283-132, a bill that would repeal the Affordable Care Act’s 2.3 percent excise tax on firms that manufacture and import medical devices. The rationale for the tax is that it is fair to tax companies whose profits have been boosted by the 2010 health law. A yes vote was to send HR 184 to the Senate.
Yes: O’Halleran, McSally, Gosar, Biggs, Schweikert, Lesko, Sinema
No: Grijalva, Gallego
Expansion of Catastrophic Health Plans: The House on July 25 passed, 242-176, a bill that would grant owners of Health Savings Accounts and seniors on Medicare Part A, among others, access to the 2010 health law’s low-premium, high-deductible catastrophic, or “copper,” plans, which are designed mainly for healthy individuals under 30. A yes vote was to send HR 6311 to the Senate.
Yes: O’Halleran, McSally, Gosar, Biggs, Schweikert, Lesko, Sinema
No: Grijalva, Gallego
Pushback on Election Attacks: Voting 226-183, the House on July 26 blocked a Democratic attempt to call up for debate a bill (HR 6494) imposing financial sanctions on any country, individual or other entity found to have interfered with a U.S. federal election in 2015 or any later year. Offending parties could be denied entry to the United States and face penalties including denial of access to U.S. markets or a freeze on U.S.-based assets. A yes vote was in opposition to allowing debate on the Democratic bill.
Yes: McSally, Gosar, Biggs, Schweikert, Lesko
No: O’Halleran, Grijalva, Gallego, Sinema
$717 Billion for Military in 2019: Voting 359-54, the House on July 26 approved the conference report on a $717 billion military budget for fiscal 2019 that includes $69 billion for war-fighting overseas and $57 billion for active-duty and retiree health care. The bill (HR 5515) would set a 2.6 percent pay raise for uniformed personnel, fund programs for military victims of sexual assault and lift a ban on the development of sea-launched low-yield nuclear weapons. A yes vote supported the conference report.
Yes: O’Halleran, McSally, Gosar, Biggs, Schweikert, Gallego, Lesko, Sinema
Voting no: Grijalva
Medicare Solvency vs. GOP Tax Cuts: Voting 187-229, the House on July 25 defeated Democratic motion to delay a GOP-sponsored healthcare bill (HR 6311, above) until Congress scales back a 2017 package of corporate and individual tax cuts projected to increase annual deficits by at least $1 trillion over 10 years. Pending GOP budget plans cite exploding debt to justify spending restraints on programs including Medicare, Social Security and Medicaid. The underlying bill would add $50 billion to federal debt over 10 years by steps such as doubling maximum annual contributions to tax-advantaged Health Savings Accounts. A yes vote was to adopt the motion.
Yes: O’Halleran, Grijalva, Gallego
Voting no: McSally, Gosar, Biggs, Schweikert, Lesko, Sinema
Senate
Robert Wilkie, Secretary of Veterans Affairs: The Senate on July 23 confirmed, 86-9, Robert L. Wilkie, 55, as the nation’s 10th secretary of veterans affairs. Wilkie had been acting veterans secretary, and before that he worked on Senate staffs and for the Department of Defense in the George W. Bush administration. A yes vote was to confirm Wilkie.
Yes: Jeff Flake, R
Not voting: John McCain, R
Refusal to Cut 2019 Spending Bill: Voting 25-74, the Senate on July 25 defeated an amendment that sought to inflict an 11.4 percent across-the-board cut in a bill (HR 6147) still under debate that would appropriate $58.7 billion for the fiscal 2019 budgets of the Treasury and Interior departments and numerous agencies including the Environmental Protection Administration. A yes vote was to adopt the amendment.
Yes: Flake
Not voting: McCain