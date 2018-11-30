WASHINGTON — Here's how area members of Congress voted on major issues during the legislative week ending Nov. 30.
HOUSE
National Flood Insurance: The House on Nov. 29 passed, 350-46, a bill that would extend the National Flood Insurance Program through Dec. 7, averting a closure set for Nov. 30. The House last year passed a long-term extension, now stalled in the Senate, that has proved controversial over its partial privatization of the federally run program. A yes vote was to send HR 7187 to the Senate, where it was passed and forwarded to President Trump for his signature.
Voting yes: Tom O'Halleran, D-1, Martha McSally, R-2, David Schweikert, R-6, Ruben Gallego, D-7, Kyrsten Sinema, D-9.
Voting no: Paul Gosar, R-4, Andy Biggs, R-5, Debbie Lesko, R-8.
Not voting: Raul Grijalva, D-3.
SENATE
U.S. Withdrawal from Yemen War: The Senate on Nov. 28 voted, 63-37, to discharge from the Committee on Foreign Relations a measure that would end U.S. military support of a Saudi-led coalition waging war on Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen. A yes vote was to advance SJ Res 54 toward debate on the Senate floor that could occur soon.
Voting yes: Jeff Flake, R.
Voting no: Jon Kyl, R.
Thomas Farr Judicial Nomination: The Senate on Nov. 28 advanced the nomination of Thomas A. Farr as a federal judge for the Eastern District of North Carolina. The tally was 51-50 with Vice President Pence casting the deciding vote. The nomination was shelved later when a key senator, Republican Tim Scott of South Carolina, said he would oppose Farr due to his participation in the legal defense of voting restrictions in North Carolina that courts have stuck down as discriminatory toward African-Americans. A yes vote was to advance the nomination.
Voting yes: Kyl.
Voting no: Flake.
