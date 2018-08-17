WASHINGTON -- Here's how Arizona senators voted on major issues in the week ending August 17. The House was in recess.
Judge Marvin Quattlebaum: Voting 62-28, the Senate on Aug. 16 confirmed A. Marvin Quattlebaum, 54, a federal judge in the District of South Carolina, to serve on the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, which hears appeals from federal district courts in Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Not voting: John McCain, R, Jeff Flake, R
Judge Julius Richardson: Voting 81-8, the Senate on Aug. 16 confirmed Julius N. Richardson, 41, a federal prosecutor based in Columbia, S.C., for a seat on the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. He and Judge Marvin Quattlebaum (above) become the newest members of the 15-judge circuit court based in Richmond, Va. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Not voting: McCain, Flake
Affirmation of Free Press: The Senate on Aug. 16 unanimously agreed to a measure (S Res 607) condemning President Trump's attacks on the U.S. news media, stating that the press is not an enemy of the people as Trump avers and affirming its "indispensable" role in advancing "the most basic and cherished democratic norms and freedoms of the United States."
No vote: There was no record vote on the measure.