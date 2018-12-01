At one point in time in 2018, the Wildcats’ top three cornerbacks were projected to be Jace Whittaker, Lorenzo Burns and Tony Wallace. Possible reserves included veterans Sammy Morrison and Malcolm Holland.
Only one of those players — Burns — played more than one series for Arizona this season.
Whittaker, one of the Wildcats’ top players and leaders, suffered a hamstring injury in training camp and missed the first two games. He came back for Week 3 against Southern Utah but suffered a season-ending elbow injury while making a tackle on the first defensive series.
Wallace, an uber-athletic sophomore, had academic issues and ended up at Independence (Kansas) Community College. Morrison and Holland also suffered season-ending injuries in August.
That left Burns and a rotating cast to contend with a series of prolific passing offenses. Burns started 10 games, missing two because of injuries. Five players started at the other cornerback spot, including graduate transfer Tim Hough, who arrived in August and left the team in mid-October.
The good news is that young players such as Azizi Hearn, Troy Young, Christian Young and McKenzie Barnes got valuable playing time. Troy and Christian Young (no relation) moved to corner from safety; Troy Young even dabbled at linebacker earlier in the offseason. The coaching staff now must determine whether cornerback is their best position moving forward.
If so, a position that was decimated in 2018 might be in decent shape in ’19. Burns will be entering his redshirt-junior year. Whittaker is expected to return for a fifth season. Arizona has one cornerback committed for 2019 (Maurice Gaines) and is in hot pursuit of four-star prospect Bobby Wolfe.
Stack all those players up, and it looks pretty promising. Of course, we had similar thoughts at this time a year ago and it all fell apart. Arizona needs a good plan and equally good fortune to get better play from its corners.