“How can God love me?” Some ask this when they hear the familiar words of John’s 3:16, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.”
Frankly, I’ve questioned that God could love me. I am painfully aware of my failures and shortcomings. Yes, I’ve been a Christian minister for over 60 years, but I still deal with inner misconceptions that life has given me.
I was raised in what could charitably be called a “dysfunctional” family. My father’s actions and attitudes subtly defined love. It was something you earned and could easily lose if you didn’t live up to his expectations. So, after my parent’s bitter divorce when I went to live with my mother, my father abandoned me.
Is it any wonder that when I heard that God loved me, I was both relieved and worried? Yes, I accepted the gift of forgiveness that his son bought us on the cross, but I had no frame of reference for the concept of forgiveness. Oh, God loved me, but he was waiting with a big club to see if I failed so he could clobber me.
Fortunately, God was faithful and patient and helped me grow in understanding of his love. In studying the Bible, I learned the three main Greek words used for love. One described sexual passion; another brotherly love, where we learn the joy of sharing our lives with others. I understood those two, but I could not understand the third.
The Greek use the word “Agape.” It’s an enormous concept that best describes God’s love. I found one aspect of Agape love hard to grasp. It was that love begins in the heart of the lover in spite of the condition of the one to be loved.
Does that mean I don’t have to earn this love? The biblical answer is yes, and more than that, I couldn’t earn his love, no matter how hard I tried. What a relief it was to learn that this perfect God, recognizing we are infected with sin, chose to love us. This has set me on the adventure of letting God’s love change my life.
I now realize that God loves me with a redeeming love that makes me his own. This little story illustrates how I understand God’s love for me.
A little boy received a kit to build a little boat. He spent hours carefully and lovingly building the boat. When it was finished, he was proud and happy. He took it to a creek to sail it. While gleefully watching the boat bob around, he didn’t notice it got caught in a fast current. Suddenly the boat shot out of sight and the boy could not find it. He was heartbroken.
One day he walked by a thrift store and saw his boat in the window. His heart leaped for joy and he rushed inside only to find he didn’t have enough money to buy the boat. So he took odd jobs and finally earned the needed money. Rushing back to the store he joyfully bought the boat. As he walked out hugging the boat he said: “O, little boat I love because you are twice mine, I made you and I bought you.” This is how God loves us when we accept his forgiveness through Jesus.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!