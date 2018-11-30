Technically, this group loses only one starter – left tackle Layth Friekh. The unit should have much greater continuity entering next season after being patched together this summer.
But that doesn’t mean the coaching staff is standing pat. The line didn’t have enough depth this season. That, in turn, made it hard to create legitimate, sustained competitions for spots.
Of Arizona’s 18 verbal commitments for 2019, four are offensive linemen. Two of them are from junior colleges.
There’s no guarantee any recruit will pan out. But in the trenches, it’s more likely that a JC transfer will contribute sooner than a freshman. The staff wouldn’t be pursuing JC players along both lines if it didn’t believe that.
So it’s entirely possible that Josh Donovan or Rocky Aitogi (if his academics are in order) will compete for immediate playing time at tackle. It’s highly likely that Robert Congel will do so at center or guard.
Congel transferred last summer from Texas A&M but had to sit out the season. He probably would have started at center had he been eligible. Now Arizona has at least two viable options — Congel and Josh McCauley, who was pressed into duty and started all 12 games.
The veteran anchor of next year’s line will be senior-to-be Cody Creason, who can play guard or tackle. Donovan Laie, who started all 12 games as a true freshman, should man one of the tackle spots. Guard Michael Eletise also proved he can be part of the rotation.
What Laie did was highly unusual. Most big-time programs prefer to redshirt freshman offensive linemen so they can add the bulk needed to hold up in Division I football. Arizona didn’t want to play Laie, but for a variety of reasons, he became the best (young) man for the job.
Ideally, with improved recruiting and depth, the Wildcats won’t find themselves in that position again anytime soon.