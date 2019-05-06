There's good news and bad news.
Bad news first: Once false chinch bugs have made an appearance in your home, there's not a whole lot you can do to get rid of them.
Since false chinch bugs feed on weeds, experts say it's important to pull weeds in early spring — before the bugs arrive. If you clear out your weeds after false chinch bugs are already there, it might be too late.
Another tip: Make sure all windows and doors are free of gaps or holes.
The good news: They aren't around for long! When temperatures outside increase and conditions become drier, false chinch bugs migrate or die off.