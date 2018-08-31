First-year Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin is 8-2 in openers. One of the losses came in his debut at Texas A&M in 2012, a 20-17 setback against Florida. The Aggies would finish that season 11-2.
A look at UA head-coaching debuts over the past 50 years reveals a mixed bag. The two best Wildcats coaches of the modern era, Larry Smith and Dick Tomey, lost their first games at the UA:
Rich Rodriguez, 2012: W, 24-17 vs. Toledo (OT)
Mike Stoops, 2004: W, 21-3 vs. NAU
John Mackovic, 2001: W, 23-10 at San Diego State
Dick Tomey, 1987: L, 15-14 vs. Iowa
Larry Smith, 1980: L, 15-13 vs. Colorado State
Tony Mason, 1977: L, 21-10 at Auburn
Jim Young, 1973: W, 31-0 at Colorado State
Bob Weber, 1969: L, 23-7 at Wyoming