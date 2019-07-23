Sumlin coached at Texas A&M from 2012-17. During that time, none of his recruiting classes ranked lower than 18th nationally, according to 247Sports.com and Rivals.com.
This year’s class, Sumlin’s first full one at Arizona, ranked in the mid-50s. Both 247Sports and Rivals placed it 10th in the Pac-12.
The Wildcats’ 2020 class ranks 75th (247Sports) and 67th (Rivals) nationally, ninth and eighth in the conference.
On the surface, Sumlin hasn’t provided the bump most were expecting after he succeeded Rich Rodriguez. But it’s important to consider context before drawing any conclusions about Sumlin’s recruiting record at the UA.
Regardless of star rankings, Sumlin and his staff have addressed team needs. The 2019 class features four offensive linemen and four interior defensive linemen, including late addition Kyon Barrs. Half of them are junior-college transfers, an acknowledgment of Arizona’s need for immediate reinforcements.
The 2020 class has nine commitments, and nearly half are linemen – three offensive and one defensive. All are listed at 6-foot-3 or taller, as Sumlin and his staff continue to pursue players whose frames have growth potential.
Every commit for ’20 currently has a three-star rating. Only two players in the ’19 class, receiver Boobie Curry and cornerback Bobby Wolfe, received four-star ratings from 247Sports or Rivals.
However, most of Arizona’s best players came to Tucson with three-star ratings. They include Taylor, a third-team All-American last season; linebacker Colin Schooler, who has made multiple preseason watch lists for national awards; and offensive tackle Donovan Laie, who started all 12 games as a true freshman last year and looks like a future pro.
The story of Arizona’s 2020 class is still being written. The Wildcats made the final six for four-star defensive end Jason Harris, the younger brother of current UA edge rusher Jalen Harris. A lot can happen over the next several months.
Nothing matters more than how Arizona fares on the field. A winning season – with Tate zipping through opposing defenses – would go a long way toward getting the buzz back.