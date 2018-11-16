Months before the new Congress Hotel opened, it was referred to as the "new hotel" and the "flatiron building" because it had no official name. A contest was held to choose one.
From the Arizona Daily Star, Tuesday, April 30, 1918:
"Congress Hotel" Is Winning Suggestion In Name Competition
Dorit Dinkel Wins Prize of Three Baby Bonds; Few Great Names Overlooked by Contestants
The Congress hotel ─ that is to be the name of Tucson's newest hostelry, the "flatiron building" that is on the subway and half a block from Broadway. The honor of naming the hotel belongs to Dorit E. Dinkel of 114 East Fourth street, who was yesterday awarded the price of three "baby bonds," worth $15, by the judges ─ Mr. Latz, proprietor of the new hostelry, and the Pima county war savings committee.
Dorit was lucky. Not only were there a number of letters suggesting the name "Congress" for the new hotel, but Dorit did not think of it at first, adding it In a postscript. The names of the contestants who suggested the winning name were put into a hat, from which No. 4 ─ Dorit's number ─ was drawn.
Enough names were submitted to supply a string of hotels from the Atlantic to the Pacific and they were as varied as the names of Pullman cars. One contestant, with true Tucson spirit, suggested "The World's Hotel." Ex-Ambassador Gerard, President Wilson, an unsung celebrity named McMurry, Pershing, Lincoln, Washington, and other famous names were suggested, while one suggested the name "Democratic." The committee rejected that one quickly, since Republicans will be welcomed at the new hotel.
Mrs. M. E. Olson suggested the name Hotel Sahuara, which is good enough to build another hotel to fit. There were many suggestions of the name Triangle and Triangelo. Mrs. Roy Holloway would name the hotel in honor of Gen. John Pershing, "who is bound to make history for himself and his country." The same contestant also suggested Hotel Ally and Hotel Warrior. John W. McKay, pioneer, thought "Fort Huachuca" had just enough English on the Spanish to make it an attractive hotel name.
There were numerous suggestions that Mr. Latz incorporate his own name in the hotel name, such as The Latzuma, The Latzona, The Johnavier. Mr. Latz's modesty forbade his accepting any one of these.
Many Spanish named were suggested ─ one for every saint in the catalogue and then some. "Saint" Geronimo was among them, the contestant forgetting that Tucson already had an aircastle at Stone and Pennington by that name. An interesting suggestion, by Mrs. Maiza Atwater Holberstad, was La Planch ─ Spanish for flatiron. "The General Nelson A. Miles Hotel" was the suggestion of a well-known pioneer, Charles C. Goodwin, who urged it as an honor for the memory of the man who "rid Arizona of the Black Plague, better known as the Apache."
"La Clematide," meaning "traveler's joy," was a suggestion, but it overlooked the fact that there would be no bar off the lobby.
Harry Cannon, at the Arizona State School for Deaf, wrote as follows:
"Dear Mr. John Latz: I have thought of a name and it is 'Builder of New Hotel.'"